Africa: Shelter Group/Africa Pays Tribute to Victims of 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi, Supports Survivors

Rwanda — As part of the 31st annual commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a three-month period dedicated to remembrance and reaffirming the nation's commitment to 'Never Again,' Shelter Group /Africa recently visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Kiziguro Genocide Memorial to honour the victims and extend support to survivors in Gatsibo.

On April 9, 2025, a delegation of Shelter Group Africa employees visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial Gisozi, where they paid their respects to the more than 250,000 victims laid to rest at the site. The visit served as a powerful moment of reflection, deepening the team's understanding of the tragic events and reinforcing their commitment to remembrance and unity.

Continuing their tribute, on April 12, 2025, the team travelled to Kiziguro Genocide Memorial, Gatsibo District, where they honoured the memory of the region. The memorial, a significant site in Rwanda's history, stands as a testament to resilience and the pursuit of justice. Shelter Group /Africa team engaged in discussions with local officials and survivors, reaffirming their support for the ongoing healing and rebuilding process.

Beyond remembrance, Shelter Group /Africa took meaningful steps to assist families who survived the Genocide. With local authorities in Gatsibo District, the company identified and supported survivor families by donating essential items to help ease their daily lives. These contributions aimed to provide practical assistance while maintaining dignity and respect for those who endured unimaginable loss.

"Honouring the memory of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi goes beyond remembrance; it is a commitment to standing with survivors and ensuring that their stories are never forgotten," said a representative from Shelter Group Africa.

"We are profoundly moved by the strength and resilience of the survivors, and we remain dedicated to fostering unity, remembrance, and meaningful support."

The visits and donations underscore Shelter Group /Africa's dedication to honouring history while contributing to a compassionate and inclusive future. As Rwanda marks Kwibuka 31, the company stands alongside the nation in reflection, learning, and action.

Twibuke Twiyubaka - We Remember as We Build.