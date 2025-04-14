Rwanda: Govt to Erect Monument for Journalists Killed in Genocide

The Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), in collaboration with the Rwanda Media Council (RMC), is considering to erect a monument dedicated to the memory of journalists who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Currently, there is no specific place where families of the victims and media practitioners can lay wreaths in their honour.

The announcement was made on Saturday, April 12, during a commemoration event held at the RBA headquarters to honor 60 journalists who were killed during the Genocide. However, specific details about the memorial's location and design are not yet available.

"Discussions between the media self-regulatory body and MINUBUMWE have led to an agreement, and by this time next year, the monument will be in place," said Scovia Mutesi, Chairperson of the RMC.

"Previously, we used to gather at the now-defunct Media High Council where there was a wall inscribed with the names of the journalists. Nowadays, we gather at RBA and take our wreaths to various Genocide Memorials. We also want to collect their photos so that when people come with flowers, they can read their names and see their faces. Even their grandchildren will be able to see that we truly honor them."

"As journalists, we understand the remarkable impact they had. We also honour those who stood against violence and upheld professionalism, those who refused to broadcast falsehoods. They should be celebrated."

Judith Uwizeye, the Minister in the Office of the President, said that the government is committed to supporting the families of the journalists who were killed during the Genocide, ensuring their work is never forgotten.

She said the memorial for the slain journalists is under consideration by the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, in collaboration with the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) because there is consensus that it is needed.

"The government will continue supporting the media in its journey of rebuilding because you are valuable partners in Rwanda's progress. We will keep working together, especially in fulfilling the responsibilities the government owes you in various aspects," she said.