Morocco Prison Authority Rejects Ex-Inmate's Allegations in Online Video

13 April 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) on Sunday denied allegations made by a former inmate identified as O.R., who criticized conditions at two facilities where he was held.

In a statement, the DGAPR rejected claims made by O.R. in a recent YouTube interview, describing them as misleading and inaccurate. The allegations concerned Ain Sebaa 1 and Tiflet 2 prisons, where O.R. served time.

The prison authority said O.R. had requested to be placed in a single cell during his initial incarceration at Ain Sebaa, a request that was granted. The cell met hygiene standards and ensured his dignity, the DGAPR underlined.

Regarding claims of excessive surveillance, the delegation said that all inmates are subject to the same legal controls on phone calls and correspondence.

O.R. also alleged that his cell at Tiflet 2 was infested with insects. The DGAPR dismissed the claim, stating the facility is maintained regularly with an allocated budget for cleanliness.

The statement added that the inmate had access to recreational activities, including music classes, and received regular medical care. He was provided with prescribed medications both from prison doctors and those brought by his family, along with a special diet.

The DGAPR confirmed that O.R. sustained an arm fracture during an arm-wrestling match with another inmate at Tiflet 2. He was transferred to an external hospital for surgery, and the prison administration notified the prosecutor's office, which launched an investigation. His family was allowed to visit him during his hospitalization.

The former inmate also received several visits from Morocco's National Human Rights Council (CNDH) and its regional branch. However, he never filed an official complaint regarding his detention conditions, the DGAPR said.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.