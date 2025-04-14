Morocco Prison Authority Rejects Ex-Inmate's Allegations in Online Video

Rabat — The General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) on Sunday denied allegations made by a former inmate identified as O.R., who criticized conditions at two facilities where he was held.

In a statement, the DGAPR rejected claims made by O.R. in a recent YouTube interview, describing them as misleading and inaccurate. The allegations concerned Ain Sebaa 1 and Tiflet 2 prisons, where O.R. served time.

The prison authority said O.R. had requested to be placed in a single cell during his initial incarceration at Ain Sebaa, a request that was granted. The cell met hygiene standards and ensured his dignity, the DGAPR underlined.

Regarding claims of excessive surveillance, the delegation said that all inmates are subject to the same legal controls on phone calls and correspondence.

O.R. also alleged that his cell at Tiflet 2 was infested with insects. The DGAPR dismissed the claim, stating the facility is maintained regularly with an allocated budget for cleanliness.

The statement added that the inmate had access to recreational activities, including music classes, and received regular medical care. He was provided with prescribed medications both from prison doctors and those brought by his family, along with a special diet.

The DGAPR confirmed that O.R. sustained an arm fracture during an arm-wrestling match with another inmate at Tiflet 2. He was transferred to an external hospital for surgery, and the prison administration notified the prosecutor's office, which launched an investigation. His family was allowed to visit him during his hospitalization.

The former inmate also received several visits from Morocco's National Human Rights Council (CNDH) and its regional branch. However, he never filed an official complaint regarding his detention conditions, the DGAPR said.