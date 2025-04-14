South Africa: Wynberg Shooting Suspect in Court - South African News Briefs - April 14, 2025

Woman Arrested in Fatal Wynberg Court Shooting of Taxi Owner

A 35-year-old woman was expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court in the Western Cape in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the court building, reports SABC News. The incident took place when a 50-year-old man, believed to be a taxi owner and an accused in a criminal case, was shot and killed inside the Wynberg Regional Court. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the woman's arrest followed an investigation by provincial serious violent crime detectives. The motive for the shooting remained under police investigation.

Mahikeng Learner Dies After Allegedly Eating Street Vendor Snacks

A learner from Mahikeng, North West, died allegedly after consuming snacks purchased from street vendors, reports SABC News. Two sisters, aged 8 and 10, reportedly bought the snacks from a hawker near their school in Ramosadi Village and allegedly began experiencing severe stomach cramps after arriving at school. One sibling died, while the other was hospitalized in the ICU. The family blames the school for not calling for help on time, claiming the school management and principal did not call for medical assistance or inform the family despite being given emergency contact numbers.

More Flooding Expected as Bloemhof Dam Opens Additional Sluice Gates

Communities near the Vaal River faced further flooding after additional sluice gates were opened at the Bloemhof Dam, reports EWN. The Department of Water and Sanitation confirmed that it is continuing with controlled water releases at both dams to reduce rising water levels. These releases had already caused the riverbanks to overflow downstream, flooding low-lying settlements, damaging infrastructure, and destroying homes. Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said five more sluice gates at the Vaal Dam remain open, and the controlled releases caused overtopping of riverbanks, particularly affecting settlements within the 1 in 100-year flood line. The sluice gates were opened as part of safety protocols to prevent dam failure, which could lead to catastrophic consequences.

