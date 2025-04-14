Rwanda: Youth, Memory, and Music - What We Witnessed At Kigali's 'Kwibuka Open Mic Night'

From the ancestral art of guca imigani, kuvugira inka, and guterana, storytelling has long been the soul of Rwandan tradition, a vessel for truth-telling, wisdom-sharing, and memory preservation.

On April 10, at CCHub, this cultural legacy took center stage in a new light through the Kwibuka31: Open Mic Special Edition, hosted by Hottempah Collective in collaboration with Digital Kwibuka.

The evening featured more than just a performance as the country commemorates the genocide against the Tutsi for the 31st time.

It developed into an influential area for group introspection. Spoken-word voices, singers, poets, and artists came forward, turning memory into resistance and suffering into poetry. They gave shape to healing, reaffirmed a commitment to unity, and resisted denial through poetry and rhythm.

The night throbbed with unfiltered passion and unreserved honesty, with over 200 guests in attendance. We were reminded by performances by artists such as Impakanizi, Angel Mutoni, and Kibonumwe that art is more than just entertainment. It provides evidence. Furthermore, bearing witness aids in our progress.

Open Mic host Belinda Uwase shared how this special edition offered more than the usual weekly showcase. While Open Mic typically features music, poetry, rap, and storytelling, the collaboration with Digital Kwibuka brought a deeper, more purposeful layer to the stage during the commemoration period.

"The idea was to create space for young people to engage with Rwanda's past through creative expression," Uwase explained. "From the beginning, I told them I don't want us to only come together in moments of joy. I want us to use this art to tell our stories, say their names, and make sure our history is never forgotten."

One performance that stayed with her was Joy's moving song Ntidusubira Inyuma, a message about progressing forward while never forgetting what came before.

"That's the spirit we need," she said. "If the youth carry that, we won't allow anyone or even ourselves to take us backwards."

Joel Tuyikunde, a community associate at Co-Creation Hub Design Lab, shared how April called for a different rhythm at CcHub. Known for its weekly community-building events, the space made a conscious pivot in recognition of the Kwibuka period.

"We knew April is Kwibuka month. We couldn't just carry on as usual," Joel said. "Instead, we reached out to Open Mic Weno to co-host a creative and meaningful event that aligned with the spirit of remembrance."

He emphasized the importance of youth participation and how powerful it was to see young people use their voices to engage with history.

"A lot of young people showed up and raised awareness through their art. It was emotional. I hope survivors know we stand with them. I thank God for where Rwanda is today, 31 years later," he added.

During the event, Fabiola Uwera Rutamu, a member of Digital Kwibuka, performed a piece titled Dadira. Inspired by the popular online phrase komera dadira, which is often used in response to grief, her poem sought to unpack what lies beneath.

"It wasn't just about saying 'be strong.' It was about creating space to admit that you're not strong, that you're hurting, and that it's okay to cry," she said.

Her performance challenged the expectation of constant resilience and instead made room for vulnerability and emotional honesty during the commemoration. Reflecting on the larger mission of Digital Kwibuka, Rutamu said:

"We keep doing this to center survivors. To remind them that we're here, that we're listening, and that we're a safe space. We want to validate their pain, not just observe it."

Adelphe Rugundana was among the many who returned to the Open Mic Kwibuka edition at CcHub, having also attended the previous year. She shared why the event continues to resonate with her.

"I love that it allows people to share their stories through poems and music. Our generation connects more with these forms because sometimes we struggle with words. Music and poetry give us a way to express the past," she said.

For Rugundana, this year's edition carried an even deeper emotional weight.

"It was especially powerful hearing musicians reflect on the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. Many were old enough to remember those dark days, and their words were moving. What struck me most was hearing about survivors who were just five years old and still carry those memories. It was a wake-up call. This event was emotional but necessary. It helps our generation understand and remember," she added.

The night closed with the lighting of a candle of hope, a quiet yet powerful gesture symbolizing the resilience that continues to shape Rwanda's path forward.