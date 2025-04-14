Tunisia: Jailed Tunisian Commentator Sonia Dahmani Faces 10-Year - Sentence After Charges Elevated to Felony

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls for the immediate release of political commentator Sonia Dahmani after the Tunis Court of Appeals reclassified charges against her as a felony, a move that could lead to a 10-year prison sentence over Dahmani's critique of prison conditions.

"The reclassification of imprisoned commentator Sonia Dahmani's charges as a felony is yet another alarming escalation in the Tunisian government's use of cybercrime Decree Law 54 to intimidate and punish critical voices," said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna. "Tunisian authorities must immediately release Dahmani, drop all charges against her, and put an end to the ongoing judicial harassment against journalists and commentators in the country."

Dahmani, a lawyer and political commentator on IFM radio and Carthage Plus TV, was arrested in May 2024 and is currently serving a 32-month prison sentence on charges in connection with televised remarks about the state of Tunisia's prisons. The case was filed by the General Directorate of Prisons under Article 24 of the cybercrime Decree-Law 54 on spreading false news charges.

On Thursday, April 10, the Tunis Court of Appeals upheld felony charges against Dahmani and referred her case to the criminal court, ignoring a February 3 Court of Cassation ruling that found the cybercrime law should only apply to crimes committed via digital systems and not to opinions expressed through traditional media.

Dahmani faces five charges for her media commentary; four are classified as misdemeanors.

According to CPJ's December 1, 2024, prison census, at least five journalists were behind bars in Tunisia, the highest number recorded since 1992. The crackdown has intensified since President Kais Saied's 2021 power grab--when he dissolved parliament, took control of the judiciary, and gave himself powers to rule by decree.

CPJ's email requesting comment on Dahmani's prosecution from the Tunisian presidency did not receive any response.