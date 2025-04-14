Kenya: Govt Reforms in Agriculture Paying Off - President Ruto

Elgeyo Marakwet — Government reforms in the agriculture sector are paying off and benefitting farners, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the reduction of prices of farm inputs, including fertiliser, has enabled farmers to produce enough food for the country.

He said the elimination of cartels in the coffee and sugar sectors has also greatly increased production.

Speaking at Kapngetik grounds in Elgeyo-Marakwet County during an interdenominational prayer service, the President pointed out that high production of maize and sugar has drastically reduced imports into the country.

"I want to thank farmers for their hard work, which has enabled us to produce 50 per cent more food for our citizens than in 2022, making Kenya food secure," President Ruto said.

He, however, asked maize farmers to double their efforts in an effort to produce more through sufficient and efficient application of fertiliser.

"I am confident we can get 20 to.25 bags of maize an acre if we apply one and half or even two bags of fertiliser per acre," he explained.

In the coffee sector, the President noted the essential reforms in regard to licensing, milling, and buying, saying these have eliminated cartels who had frustrated farmers' efforts.

"We have ensured no one individual or company becomes a farmer, a miller, a broker, and a buyer all at the same time," he said.

He pointed out that coffee farmers were now selling their cherry at between KSh110 and KSh150 up from an average of KSh50 and KSh60 in 2022.

The President added that payment delays that were common in the past have been ended with coffee cooperatives being paid five days after selling their coffee.

Consequently, President Ruto said coffee societies should pay farmers in 10 days after the sale of the crop, noting that companies have to make their payments as quickly as possible.

Reforms at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange, the President explained, have included giving the Capital Markets Authority a role in ensuring fairness.

On sugar, the President said farmers and workers were being paid promptly with the former enjoying a bonus for the first time.

"We have just imported a small fraction of sugar. Soon, we will start exporting sugar because of improved production, courtesy of our reforms," the President pointed out.

At the same time, President Ruto said sweeping reforms are being introduced in the dairy sector.

"These reforms are putting dairy farmers, especially those who are customers at New KCC, at the centre of milk processing and eventually making them managers of the factories," President Ruto said.

He pointed out that it was unfair to farmers that a packet of milk sells at KSh120, while one litre of fresh milk sells at KSh50.

Meanwhile, the President said it was the responsibility of everyone to ensure that children are protected from those who want to drag them to immorality and hate.

Likewise, the President said those casting doubts on his activities will be ashamed of their deeds.

"Those claiming that what we promised Kenyans would not be achieved will be ashamed," he said.

On universal healthcare, President Ruto urged Kenyans to ignore those spreading propaganda that the Social Health Authority programme is not working.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I made my commitment that we would change National Hospital Insurance Fund to a better scheme. That's what I am doing. SHA will work 10 times better than NHIF," he said.

He praised county governments, which have embraced SHA, saying their claims are continuously being processed.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen urged parents, the Church, and leaders to promote moral values in society.

He regretted that some parents have abdicated their role of guiding their children to be morally upright.

"All of us - parents, teachers and leaders - must be mindful of the soul and mind of our children. Let's sow good seeds in them," he said.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisely Rotich, MPs Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), Adams Kipsaina (Keiyo North) and Senator William Kisang, among other leaders, attended the church service.