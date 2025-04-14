Zimbabwe Employs Digital Tools to Captivate Visitors At Osaka Expo

Hebert Zharare in Osaka, Japan

Zimbabwe's pavilion continues to attract numerous visitors, both young and old, as the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025, which officially commenced here on Sunday, enters its second day.

While some countries are yet to complete their pavilions for the expo, which runs from April 13th to October 13th this year, Zimbabwe's stand in Common Hall B, alongside several African and Caribbean nations, is notably colourful and captivating.

In line with modern trends, Zimbabwe is employing both virtual reality and physical exhibitions, thereby making its pavilion a significant centre of attraction.

The pavilion was designed by Zimbabwean technicians who utilised state-of-the-art technology procured from China.

The content is being constantly updated to ensure visitors are provided with diverse and rich information about the country's natural endowments.

Under the theme "Beyond the Limit," Zimbabwe has adopted a hybrid approach to engage the highly technology-savvy Japanese market, where more than 25 million people are expected to attend the expo, with approximately three million anticipated from international markets.

The country is leveraging its tourism sector as a key attraction to win over these markets, as many people are being mesmerised by Zimbabwe's unique tourist destinations such as the magnificent Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, and the country's abundant flora and fauna.

Zimbabwe's exhibitions are centred on three key pillars - exploring trade opportunities, assisting business communities in and outside Japan to discover investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and showcasing the country's natural beauty to encourage people to visit Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Zimbabwean journalists, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan, Ambassador Stuwart Nyakotyo said the country's expectations are very high.

"Let me begin by thanking our leadership, His Excellency, President Dr Mnangagwa, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murirwa, and our Cabinet, for making it possible for Zimbabwe to be among the 170 countries exhibiting here.

"Our leadership deemed it appropriate to be among many nations to showcase our potential in investment, tourism, and trade. Consequently, we have high expectations that this expo will connect Zimbabwe with strategic partners.

"We have already witnessed interest from various individuals who have visited our pavilion and made enquiries regarding tourism and investment opportunities in Zimbabwe," said Ambassador Nyakotyo.

Zimbabwe's Commissioner-General to the Expo, Mr Allan Majuru, explained that unlike many other exhibiting countries, Zimbabwe decided to go digital to provide exhibitors with fresh content daily until the Expo's conclusion.

"The issue of going digital, I believe, is crucial given the space limitations here - just 55 square metres. However, the most important aspect is to reach our visitors effectively. We are here for six months, and it would not be ideal to showcase the same content from April to October.

"Therefore, the digital approach allows us to create content that keeps our clients engaged and ensures they learn more about Zimbabwe and the general business landscape. We agreed as a team that our pavilion should be engaging, which is why we opted for a virtual approach," he said.