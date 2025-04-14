Namibia: New MP Pledges to Champion Inclusive Education and National Unity

Modestus Atshipara, National Assembly, Windhoek, April 2025

I rise before this esteemed house, deeply humbled and profoundly honoured, to deliver my maiden speech as a newly elected member of parliament. The immense privilege and solemn responsibility entrusted to me by the people of Namibia fills my heart with gratitude and an unwavering sense of duty.

I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the mighty Swapo Party and the Namibian people for electing me to this noble institution. Your trust is my greatest obligation, and I pledge to serve you with unyielding integrity, unwavering dedication, and steadfast commitment to our shared values and aspirations.

Allow me, madam speaker, to begin by paying tribute to the trailblazers of our great nation, whose visionary leadership and resolute courage laid the formidable foundation upon which our republic stands. I extend my deepest respect and sincere appreciation to our founding president, Sam Nujoma, whose unparalleled commitment to the liberation struggle and nation-building remains a timeless inspiration to all of us. May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace.

Furthermore, I wish to congratulate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on her historic election as the fifth president and first female president of our republic, and you, madam speaker, on your historic election as the first female speaker of the Namibian parliament. These elections represent a monumental milestone in our nation's relentless journey toward equality, progress, and inclusivity. They are also beacons of hope for many Namibians, particularly women and young people.

To my fellow newly elected members, I once more extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes. I look forward to working collaboratively with all members to advance the interests of our beloved nation.

As a new member of parliament, I bring with me aspirations anchored in the desire to see a Namibia where every citizen is afforded the opportunity to thrive and prosper. My profound passion for education and social justice propels me to advocate for laws and policies that empower our most vulnerable communities and enable our youth to become the architects of their own destinies.

One area of particular concern is the enhancement of our education system, especially in the fields of technical or vocational subjects and special education. It is a troubling reality that some of our learners with special needs are admitted to mainstream schools, not because it serves their educational requirements, but rather because specialised schools are far too few to accommodate them.

I shall dedicate my efforts to advocating for a well-targeted education budget that prioritises the construction of specialised schools and the comprehensive training of teachers in inclusive education. Education is not merely a privilege but a fundamental right enshrined in our Namibian Constitution. Every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves an education system that genuinely works for them.

Moreover, we live in challenging times where the adverse effects of climate change, historical economic disparities, and other societal challenges exert immense pressure on our people. However, looking firmly at the 2025/26 national budget, I believe that through collective collaboration, innovation, and unwavering dedication, we can confront these challenges head-on. Under your esteemed and visionary leadership, madam speaker, I am confident that this house will not only pass the 2025/26 budget bill, but will also enact laws that create a conducive environment where every Namibian can thrive.

Let us harness the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives present in this house to enhance our education and healthcare systems while vigorously combating the scourges of poverty and unemployment by creating sustainable job opportunities for our youth.

As I take my seat in this august house, I look forward to working hand in hand with all members, irrespective of political affiliation, to build a brighter, fairer, and more prosperous Namibia for everyone.

May our collective efforts be guided by the noble purpose of advancing the welfare of our people and securing a better future for generations to come.

We must constantly remind ourselves that our work transcends mere legislation -- it is about uplifting the lives of our citizens. Every decision we make carries the power to enhance or hinder the well-being of our people.

Therefore, let us approach our work with humility, dedication, and a genuine commitment to prioritising the interests of the Namibian people.

I thank you and I support the 2025/26 budget bill.

