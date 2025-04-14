Algeria: Fresh Diplomatic Tension After Algeria Expels French Embassy Staff

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Monday threatened to retaliate if Algeria pursued an order to expel 12 members of staff at the French embassy over the next two days.

"I am asking Algerian authorities to abandon these expulsion measures," Barrot said. "If the decision to send back our officials is maintained, we will have no other choice but to respond immediately."

The 12 include some members of the French interior ministry, a diplomatic source told the French news agency AFP.

On Sunday, authorities in Algeria summoned the French ambassador to protest the arrest last Friday of an Algerian consular official on suspicion of involvement in the April 2024 abduction of an Algerian influencer, Amir Boukhors, in a Paris suburb.

The official was among three men charged with abduction, arbitrary detention and illegal confinement, in connection with a terrorist enterprise, as well as other crimes, according to France's Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT). They were later detained in custody.

Boukhors - known as "Amir DZ" - has been openly critical of the Algerian government and Algeria views him as a "saboteur linked to terrorist groups".

He has been in France since 2016 and was granted political asylum in 2023.

Algiers is demanding Boukhor's return to face trial, having issued nine international arrest warrants against him, accusing him of fraud and terror offences.

France has refused to extradite him.

Change

The indictment comes at a sensitive time. Tensions between France and its former colony have eased following a phone call between President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on 31 March.

Just over a week ago, Barrot expressed hope for a "new phase" in relations with Algeria.

French FM in Algeria to reset bilateral relations

Ties between France and Algeria came under strain last July when Macron recognised a plan for the autonomy of the disputed Western Sahara region under Moroccan sovereignty.

Algeria, which has long backed the pro-independence Polisario Front, recalled its ambassador from Paris in protest.

Relations have worsened further over the fate of French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal who has been sentenced to five years in jail for allegedly undermining Algeria's territorial unity. Macron has called for his release.