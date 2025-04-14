Rwanda: Volleyball As a Healing Tool - the Story of Alphonse Bayingana

The 1994 Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi inflicted a devastating loss on over a million of victims. For former volleyball player Alphonse Bayingana, the Genocide made him an orphan when he lost both parents and three siblings.

He was the eldest surviving son with his two eldest sisters with whom he had to take care for their younger siblings.

Bayingana refused to let the tragic history define his future and found life in volleyball a career he started while a student at Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare (GSOB) in Huye District.

From GSOB, he moved to Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) and played his first post-Genocide volleyball match against APR Volleyball Club in October 1994.

He went on to enjoy a successful career in volleyball, establishing himself as one of the best players KVC has ever produced.

But volleyball was more than just a game for Bayingana who currently works at Bralirwa. His career growth inspired him to dream bigger is his everyday life and put his past behind to build a better future.

"Sport cannot only be a pathway that separates us from harmful ideologies and reunites us but it also helps us to strive more and leave our painful history behind - not to forget it, but to learn from it and let it be our strength to achieve a brighter future," Bayingana told Times Sport in an exclusive interview, reflecting on his healing journey through sport.

Bayingana was born on January 24, 1969, in Rutare Sector, Gicumbi District. His family moved to Kigali near Club Rafiki in Nyamirambo in 1976 after his was admitted to work at the Ministry of local governance formerly called MINITRAP (Ministere des Travaux Publics).

There, he discovered his love for sports where he initially played football for Mukura junior team on a nearby pitch.

After enrolling in APACOPE primary school, Bayingana transitioned from football to volleyball.

Later, in 1988, he joined GSOB for his secondary education. By then, he had already developed into a promising volleyball player as his talent caught the attention of then second division clubs like MINAGRI's club which helped him secure a spot in the starting team at GSOB, the only secondary school which was competing in the national volleyball first division league.

He helped GSOB win the national volleyball league in the 1989/1990 season. But, not so long did his enjoy his career as his life completely change since April 1994 Genocide which cost more than a million lives including those of his parents, his three siblings and his two former teammates Dominique Ngoga Sebalinda and Jean Marie Vianney Rukamba.

"After the genocide, my siblings never lived without hope; we collaborated as our parents had taught us. Fortunately, we were all educated at the time, so we knew what steps to take next," he recounted.

Bayingana continued his involvement in the sport after the Genocide, reuniting with schoolmates and other volleyball players from the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF). This led to the formation of APR, while others joined to form KVC, culminating in their historic first volleyball match in October 1994.

When he completed his secondary studies in 1999, Bayingana took a studying break and delayed joining university to take care of his siblings.

But he continued to play volleyball for KVC while also working at Bralirwa.

Bayingana earned his first national team selection in 1995, joining the squad that represented Rwanda in the Zone 4 championship held in Cameroon. He captained the team to a second place finish at the tournament which features the volleyball squad at the which included Rwanda, Cameroon, Chad, and Gabon. Rwanda finished second in that tournament.

"At the time, it was challenging to balance my responsibilities but, because my working hours at Bralirwa ended at 5 pm, I could then attend volleyball training sessions. I eventually retired from volleyball in 2005," he explained.

Academically, he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Business Management at Kigali Independent University (ULK) from 2001 to 2003.

After retiring from professional volleyball in 2005, he dedicated his entire time to work and family.

"I was encouraged by my siblings, my wife and my children. Even before the genocide, my father used to motivate me by attending my games. Furthermore, the volleyball fans supported us, so there was no reason to give up," he reflected on what helped him overcome his struggles.

Bayingana views sport as a crucial catalyst for healing and reconciliation, starting with camaraderie and the love of the game. Through his experiences, he encourages youth to cultivate professionalism, emphasizing passion for their chosen sport as the foundation of becoming a successful athlete, beyond solely seeking financial gain.

Bayingana enjoyed a volleyball career during which he won four championships, two Genocide Memorial Tournaments, the Rutsindura Memorial Tournament. He also won the regional KAVC Memorial Tournament twice.