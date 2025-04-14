Rwanda: April 14, 1994 - Genocidaires Behead Tutsi Man to 'Examine' His Brains

On April 14, 1994, the Genocide against the Tutsi entered its second week. On that day, the violence escalated, particularly in remote regions such as Birambo in the former Kibuye Prefecture (now Karongi District), and Kibeho in present-day Nyaruguru.

ALSO READ: Politicians urged to renew efforts to fight against genocide ideology

Here is a brief recap of how the sad events unfolded on that date in various parts of the country.

Massacres at Gati Sector, Rwamagana

On April 14, 1994, many Tutsi were killed at Gati Sector, Rwamagana during attacks directed by Jean Marie Vianney Rutagengwa, a leader of the MRND party in the locality.

The killings in this area were gruesome in nature. For instance, the Interahamwe cut off the head of one victim known as Concessa Mukandori, to "examine what the brains of a Tutsi look like."

In the same district, on April 14, 1994, more than 100 Tutsi were killed in Munyiginya Sector, Rwamagana, in a place called Sayi, where they had gone to seek refuge.

Widespread slaughter in Birambo, Karongi

In Birambo, on April 14, Tutsi who had sought protection at a Catholic school came under a brutal attack by the Interahamwe militia, supported by soldiers and gendarmes under the direction of Kabasha Tharcisse, the bourgmestre of Bwakira Commune.

The assailants used firearms, machetes, spears, and grenades to carry out the killings. Over 5,000 Tutsi lost their lives. Many of the victims' bodies were burned and incinerated with petrol before being buried near the school.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: How art shaped Genocide commemoration at Canadian arts centre

Massacres at the Kibeho Catholic Church, Nyaruguru

On April 14, 1994, at Kibeho Catholic Church in Nyaruguru, the Interahamwe and local authorities exterminated more than 25,000 Tutsi who had taken refuge there.

The Tutsi first tried to defend themselves using the weapons within their reach. They were able to repel the attack earlier on April 12, 1994. The local authorities mobilised support for the Interahamwe from the gendarmes (policemen) and more militiamen from areas like Mata, Ruramba, and Mudasomwa.

With the new reinforcements, they attacked the Tutsi refugees with firearms and grenades in an attack that started at 1pm and lasted until evening. More than 25,000 Tutsi died in the attack.

Massacres at Mata tea factory, Nyamagabe

Many Tutsi were killed at Mata tea factory in Nyamagabe where they had gone to seek refuge. The victims who were later identified and their bodies got buried at the genocide memorial of the factory are 380.

ALSO READ: April 12, 1994: 'The signal for genocidaires to move toward the apocalypse'

Massacres at Kibungo Hospital

On April 14, 1994, around 8am, a group of Interahamwe killers armed with various weapons entered the Kibungo Hospital and brought out the Tutsi who were hiding there, specifically in the maternity ward.

They made them sit under a tree until 10 am. At around 3pm, the Interahamwe returned and began killing the Tutsi by mainly throwing grenades at them.