Somalia: Clashes Between Somali Forces and Al-Shabaab in Aboorey Enter Second Week

Mogadishu — Intense fighting between Somali government troops, backed by local militia, and al-Shabaab militants has raged for more than a week in the Aboorey area, with both sides entrenched and casualties continuing to rise.

The clashes, which began on April 8, have become a critical front in the government's ongoing campaign against the al-Qaeda-linked group.

The local Somali officials say a victory in Aboorey in the Hiran would deal a significant blow to Al-Shabaab's operations in the region.

Meanwhile, al-Shabaab appears determined to disrupt government supply lines from the strategic town of Bulobarde and potentially push toward Yasooman.

Military commanders report that air support in the area has decreased over the past week, possibly prolonging the standoff and allowing the militants to maintain their positions.

Casualty figures remain unconfirmed, but local sources describe heavy losses on both sides as the fighting shows no signs of easing.