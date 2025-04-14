Malawi: 'Utm Yagwira Nsewu' - Party Unveils Bold Blueprint to Rescue Malawi From Economic Ruin

With 2025 elections fast approaching, the United Transformation Movement (UTM) has roared back into the spotlight, unveiling a bold, no-nonsense blueprint that promises to haul Malawi out of economic stagnation and political dysfunction.

In what party officials describe as a "mission to rescue the nation," UTM is laying out real plans--not empty campaign slogans--to transform Malawi into a thriving, modern economy.

At the top of its agenda: opening 10 fully operational mines across the country. It's a move meant to tap into Malawi's underexploited mineral wealth, create thousands of jobs, and boost national revenue. Unlike previous regimes that talked but failed to act, UTM says this will be a cornerstone of its economic revival strategy.

Next? City-based industrialization. UTM plans to establish industries in every major city, shifting economic growth from a privileged few regions to nationwide progress. The goal: cut import dependence, expand exports, and spark regional development that leaves no district behind.

UTM also vows to rescue the economy from free fall--tackling inflation, stabilizing the kwacha, and restoring investor confidence. "We cannot build schools, hospitals, or roads on a broken economy," a party insider said. "We fix the economy, we fix Malawi."

On agriculture, UTM promises nothing short of a revolution--modern farming, better markets, and real food security. This is key to ending chronic hunger and lifting rural communities out of poverty.

Another priority is respecting and rewarding the worker. UTM is committing to better salaries, benefits, and working conditions, saying a demoralized workforce is no recipe for national development.

And the party is coming hard on the toxic trio of nepotism, tribalism, and regionalism. If elected, UTM pledges to hire based on merit--not surnames or political loyalty--restoring professionalism and integrity to public service.

Empowered local governments are also part of the plan. The party wants to devolve power and resources to District Assemblies, ensuring decisions and development start at the grassroots--not from the top down.

UTM has also declared war on hunger, describing it not as fate but "a governance failure" that must be tackled with bold, sustainable policies. Through investments in mining, manufacturing, infrastructure, and agriculture, youth unemployment is also squarely in the party's crosshairs.

And yes--tourism is on the table too. UTM wants to finally unlock Malawi's full potential as a global travel destination, promising real investment in infrastructure, marketing, and standards.

"This isn't mdandichotcha ine m'boma," UTM says, throwing shade at the hollow promises of 2020. "This is action. This is vision. This is UTM."

As the slogan goes: "UTM, yagwira nsewu." And from this bold manifesto, it looks like they're not just moving--they're coming in hot.