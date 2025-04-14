Malawi: Fear of Theft Forces 89 Percent of Farmers in Malawi's Cities to Harvest Maize Early--Triggering a Looming Food Security Crisis

In Malawi's urban farming zones--Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, and Zomba--an alarming 89% of farmers have been forced to harvest their maize crops prematurely, driven by a rising wave of theft, crippling economic pressure, and the gnawing fear of losing everything before harvest day.

What was once a critical stage in the farming cycle has now become a frantic scramble to salvage food before it's stolen. According to a hard-hitting policy brief released by the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development (CARD) at LUANAR, this dangerous trend is plunging the country into a deepening food and public health crisis.

Premature Maize Harvesting (PMH)--where crops are pulled from the fields before reaching maturity--is on the rise, and the consequences are both immediate and terrifying: mold-infested grain, higher risk of aflatoxins linked to liver cancer and childhood stunting, weakened market value, and soaring post-harvest losses.

Farmers surveyed reported shelling problems, food quality deterioration, and crop damage during transport, all pointing to the same conclusion: Malawi's food system is breaking down under pressure.

Worse still, the study reveals this crisis is being compounded by climate unpredictability, food scarcity, poor access to markets, and lack of financial protection--leaving smallholder farmers in survival mode and families dangerously exposed.

CARD is urging government and stakeholders to urgently act on seven key interventions, including community crop protection, banning green maize sales, improved extension services, winter cropping, and social safety nets to stop the bleeding and rebuild food resilience.

This is not just a farming issue--it's a full-blown national emergency. If nothing is done, Malawi could find itself with full fields, but empty plates.