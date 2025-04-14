Malawi: 'Parliament Is Sleeping On My Rights' - MP Grace Kwelepeta Heads to Court Over Vandalized Car

14 April 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Dean Chisambo

Zomba Malosa legislator Grace Kwelepeta has declared legal war on Parliament, accusing it of negligence and cover-up after her official vehicle was vandalized nearly two months ago--right at the Parliament Building.

The brazen attack happened on 26th February 2025, shortly after President Lazarus Chakwera's address to Parliament, and in the presence of security. Yet, Kwelepeta says Parliament has done little to nothing to repair the damage or pursue justice.

"I'm heading to court. I gave them enough time for arbitration. I believe I've done my part--now the courts must take over," Kwelepeta said in a strongly worded statement.

She suspects the attack may have been politically motivated, possibly orchestrated by supporters of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Her vehicle, according to her, sustained over K20 million in damage, including smashed mirrors, broken lights, and punctured tyres.

Parliament initially promised to buy her new tyres--a gesture she accepted--but has since gone silent on the rest of the repairs. Kwelepeta also accused Parliament of blocking police investigations, with no suspects apprehended to date.

Even more troubling, Zomba Chingale MP Lonie Chijere Chirwa also had her car tyres vandalized in the same incident. Neither MP has received compensation.

As the 51st session of Parliament closed last Friday ahead of the 2025 elections, Kwelepeta's patience snapped.

"I'm not just fighting for my car--I'm fighting for accountability and justice," she said.

Efforts to reach Parliament's Public Relations Officer, Ian Mwenye, were unsuccessful as his phone remained unreachable.

