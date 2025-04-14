Tunisia: Prostatic Hyperplasia - Charles-Nicolle Hospital Breaks New Ground With Unprecedented Laser Surgery

Tunis — A medical team at Charles-Nicolle University Hospital successfully performed three high-precision procedures on Sunday to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) using state-of-the-art laser technology--a first within Tunisia's public hospital network.

The surgeries, led by Tunisian medical professionals as part of a scientific and training initiative, were successfully completed.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, these procedures offer an innovative alternative to traditional surgery, significantly reducing the risk of hemorrhage and promoting faster recovery times for patients.

The ministry emphasised that this milestone not only demonstrates technological advancements in Tunisia's public healthcare system but also reflects the Health Ministry's strategic commitment to continuous improvement in care quality and the modernisation of medical equipment.