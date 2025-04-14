Nigeria: Nis Launches 2nd Phase of Contactless Nigerian Passport Application in 4 Countries

14 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched the second phase of its contactless biometric passport application system in the U.S., Mexico, Jamaica and Brazil.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Akinsola Akinlabi, on the NIS official 'X' page on Monday in Abuja.

The NIS said the new system will begin in the U.S. on April 11, with Jamaica following suit on April 14. Mexico and Brazil are also set to implement the system by the same date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in February, the NIS launched the contactless passport application system in Europe, the UK and Ireland, following its launch in Canada on Nov. 5, 2024.

"The application system, which is currently available on Google Play Store (NIS Mobile), is designed to allow Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting any Passport Centre for Biometrics enrollment.

"The apple store version will be onboard shortly and an enhanced version of the NIS Mobile App for both Android and iOS users will be deployed to further improve users' experience and accessibilities.

"With this roll-out, the service further informs the general public that the contactless passport app is now available in Canada, the USA, Mexico, Jamaica, Brazil, Europe, and Asia.

"It is yet to be rolled out in Australia and Nigeria, a future date will be announced for both countries in due cours,"he said.

Akinlabi, however reiterated the NIS' commitment to providing innovative and efficient services to Nigerians globally.

