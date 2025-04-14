Africa: Integrating Mental Health and Person-Centred Approaches in the Fight Against Neglected Tropical Diseases

14 April 2025
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) affect over a billion people worldwide, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable communities. A consortium of research and implementation agencies has taken forward strong evidence-base for interventions that support improved quality of life and wellbeing for people living with NTDs.

These are now ready to be incorporated into national action that aligns to the World Health Organization (WHO) NTD Roadmap (2021-2030), the 2024 Africa CDC NTD Strategy and other global and regional frameworks for person-centred approaches to NTD programming.

In 2025, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Anesvad Foundation, CBM Global Disability Inclusion and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, alongside key global health organisations, hosted an expert roundtable on translating research into practical action on the integration of mental health and wellbeing into NTD programmes.

The NTD community has made great strides in reducing the global burden of NTDs, and is now well positioned to support these efforts, ensuring a holistic approach to improving the lives of people already affected by NTDs.

Download: Integrating Mental Health and Person-Centred Approaches in the Fight Against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)

Read the original article on Africa CDC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.