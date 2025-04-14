Ethiopia: TPLF Accuses Federal Govt of Violating Pretoria Agreement, Cites Concern Over 'Unilateral Decisions'

Addis Abeba- The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has alleged that the federal government is "violating" the Pretoria Peace Agreement and making "unilateral decisions" that impact the people of Tigray, according to a statement issued following a five-day Central Committee meeting that concluded on April 12, 2025.

In a statement, the TPLF said the federal government is enacting "proclamations, regulations, and directives" that are "being enforced on the people of Tigray without consultation," which it described as evidence of unilateralism.

"The only link that currently exists between us and the federal government," the party said, "is the Pretoria Agreement." It added that the implementation of the deal requires "close cooperation and mutual trust."

The TPLF emphasized that both parties should "uphold the agreement" and engage through "dialogue and mutual understanding," reaffirming its readiness to "do what is necessary" to contribute to sustainable peace.

The Central Committee also expressed concern that "the suffering experienced during the war" has "continued in different ways" even after the peace deal. It alleged that "internal and external collaborative efforts" were underway to "divide the unity of the Tigray people," although it added that such efforts "have begun to fail."

The statement comes amid a political shift within the Tigray Interim Administration, following the appointment of Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede as president on April 8, replacing Getachew Reda. The leadership change followed months of internal tension between the TPLF and the interim administration, which intensified after the party's 14th Congress last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia South Africa Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a recent meeting held to mark the transition, TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) pledged to work closely with the new interim administration while maintaining the party's "institutional independence." He said the TPLF stands ready to contribute to the interim government's mandates in a "coordinated" manner to meet the "fundamental public demands" of the region.

In its statement, the party -- which evaluated its activities over the past six months and laid out a direction for the next half-year during the meeting held between April 7 and April 12-- said it reaffirmed its commitment to "fulfill its historical responsibility" in the work of the Tigray interim administration and pledged to support efforts that address the region's "fundamental public demands."

The party further stated that there is now an "increasing opportunity" to "liberate our people under occupation by invaders," protect territorial integrity, return displaced populations, and help the region "recover and rebuild." It added that peace and security must be maintained by "compensating for lost time."

The statement also said the party had reviewed "geopolitical changes seen in the region" that could "lead to conflict," warning that these shifts "require special attention and caution."