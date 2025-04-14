Somalia: U.S. Won't Let 'Terrorists' Hide in Somalia, Says President Trump

Washington — US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the US would not let "terrorists" hide among the people of Somalia.

"We will support the Somali People, who should not allow the Houthis to embed (which they are trying to do!), to end terrorism, and bring prosperity to their Country," he wrote on social media, referring to the Yemeni Houthis, who have been targeting ships connected with Israel in a show of solidarity with besieged Gaza.

Somalia is situated in the Horn of Africa, close to Yemen.

"Time for the terrorists to hide, but it won't do them any good. Our Warfighters, the Greatest the World has ever seen, will find them, and bring them to swift Justice," Trump added.

"I just ... empowered our Warfighters, once again, just like I did against our fight with ISIS (Daesh), who were completely obliterated in three weeks under General Daniel Caine, our new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."

Trump previously said that Caine was "instrumental in the complete annihilation" of ISIS.

In a 2018 speech, during his first term as president, Trump said Caine had told him ISIS could be defeated in a week.