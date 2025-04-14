Somalia PM Says SSC-Khaatumo State Reflects Will of the People

Lasanod, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday said the SSC-Khaatumo administration was established based on the will of the people, signaling growing federal support for the emerging local government in northern Somalia.

Speaking at a large public event in LasAnod attended by traditional elders, local leaders, and thousands of residents, Barre praised the unity of the community and their commitment to the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The gathering was part of what has been described as a "peace and unity" tour by the Prime Minister.

"The SSC-Khaatumo administration came into being through the desire of its people," Barre said in his speech. "As of tonight, they will be entitled to the same rights as any other federal member state in Somalia."

He urged SSC-Khaatumo leaders to accelerate efforts to transition the administration from an interim status to a fully functioning governance structure while reaffirming Mogadishu's commitment to supporting peace and federalism.

"It filled me with joy and deep affection to witness your unity and how you preserved the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia. Fortunately, tonight, the blue flag is flying over many parts of the northern regions," the Prime Minister said.

Barre added that his historic visit to Laascaanood reflected a broader commitment to strengthening national cohesion at a time when Somalia is navigating internal divisions and rising calls for autonomy from some regions.

During the ceremony, speakers representing various levels of leadership and community elders echoed calls for national unity and thanked the Prime Minister for recognizing SSC-Khaatumo's aspirations.

The visit comes amid growing political momentum in SSC-Khaatumo, following its break from Somaliland control in early 2023.