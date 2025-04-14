President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas, as his Special Envoy to the United States.

In his new role, Jonas will serve as the official representative of the President and the government of South Africa.

"In this capacity, Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation's interests," President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Monday.

The Head of State described Jonas as an eminent South African leader, who served as one of four Presidential Investment Envoys that he appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment into South Africa.

"As a former Deputy Finance Minister of South Africa, Mr Jonas brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role. Concurrently, he holds the position of Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the MTN Group, a role he will maintain alongside his responsibilities as my Special Envoy," the President said.

In addition, the President believes that this appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa's national and economic interests.

"For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship. In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades based on mutual respect, recognition of each other's sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples," he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior officials, led by South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) Sherpa and the Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Zane Dangor, recently met with United States officials to clarify the country's expropriation and equity laws.

During the visit, the delegation engaged with their counterparts in Washington, including senior officials at the White House and the State Department, to address key bilateral priorities.