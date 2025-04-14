Kenya: Two Lands Ministry Officials Among 8 Suspects Detained Over Land Fraud Schemes

14 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two Lands Ministry officials are among eight suspects detained for four days to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to complete investigations on a series of land fraud schemes.

The court further ruled that if the investigations are not concluded within the four days, each suspect may be released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and will be required to appear in court on the 8th of next month for mention.

Among the suspects are two Ministry of Lands officials and an employee from the Government Press.

They were arrested separately during a multi-agency operation launched by the DCI targeting land fraud syndicates.

The suspects include Livingstone Ambai Munala, Dan Adero Okoth--an Assistant Security Officer at the Ministry of Lands--Nicholas Mukuna Ayela, Paul Muigai Kimani, Kennedy Mulatya, Patrice Josaya Tumbo, Emmanuel Matheka Mutuku, a casual labourer at the Ministry, and Leonard Clifford Wafula, a Printer II at the Government Press.

The court also directed that the eight suspects report to the DCI Land Fraud Investigation Department offices every Friday until investigations are complete. Additionally, they were ordered not to interfere with the ongoing investigations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.