Sudan: Dr. Jibril Ibrahim - Economic and Banking Cooperation With the Sultanate of Oman.

- Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, shared on Facebook: "I had the honor of meeting His Excellency Sultan bin Salem al-Habsi, Oman's Minister of Finance, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of Arab financial institutions in Kuwait.

"Dr. Jibril highlighted discussions on expanding economic and banking cooperation between Sudan and Oman, focusing on sectors like gold exports, livestock products, and digital transformation. Both sides agreed to form joint technical teams between the central banks of the two nations to deepen banking partnerships and advance shared economic interests.Jibril also expressed gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for its invaluable support to Sudanese nationals residing in Oman and for facilitating their residency processes during this critical period for Sudan.