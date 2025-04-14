Liberia/Egypt: CAF Picks Liberian Referee Emmanuel Mensah for U-20 Championship in Egypt

4 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected FIFA-badged Liberian referee Emmanuel Mensah for the upcoming U-20 Men's Championship, scheduled to be held in Egypt.

Mensah was named among a list of central referees, assistant referees, VAR officials, coaches, assessors, and VAR technicians representing various African nations. The list was released by CAF on April 2, 2025.

The TotalEnergies Egypt 2025 U-20 Championship is set to take place from April 27 to May 18, 2025.

Mensah's selection comes on the heels of his successful completion of the CAF Young Talents Referees Course, recently held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. According to CAF, the six-day course was designed to enhance young referees' skills, deepen their knowledge of the game, and prepare them for future continental assignments.

Since obtaining his FIFA badge in 2022, Mensah has stood out on the local scene and maintained his well-earned international recognition. He officiated his first World Cup qualifier in June 2024--a 2026 tournament fixture between Somalia and Botswana played in Maputo, Mozambique.

Mensah drew even more praise from pundits and football enthusiasts after confidently handling the final of the 2024-2025 National County Sports Meet, which featured Lofa and Grand Gedeh Counties in February.

Growing up in West Point, Liberia's largest slum community, Mensah's journey has been anything but easy. Yet he continues to defy the odds, shining a light on his rising potential to become one of Africa's top referees.

As the man in the middle, nothing is handed to him easily. He carries the weight of his humble beginnings in West Point with pride, even while applying the laws of the game--fairly and firmly--against some of the continent's most prominent football figures.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.