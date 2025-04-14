Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council Condemns 'Illegal' Mosque Fence Demolition - Kirkos Sub-City Says Measure Taken to Uphold 'Rule of Law'

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council has criticized the demolition of a fence belonging to "Tebarek Mosque" in Addis Abeba's Kirkos Sub-City, District 10, describing the act as "illegal" and claiming it was carried out "at night" and "outside government working hours."

In a statement issued on 13 April 2025, the Council said the fence belonged to Tebarek Mosque, which "has been providing spiritual services for about 50 years since 1974." It alleged that the demolition was done "under the cover of darkness," suggesting it was intended to avoid public or official scrutiny.

The Council further stated that the Addis Abeba Islamic Affairs Supreme Council had previously reached an agreement with government bodies to legally construct the mosque's fence. The statement expressed "sadness" and concern, saying the act "violates the spirit of dialogue and legal procedure."

The Council pledged to work with the Addis Abeba Islamic Affairs office to "ensure accountability for those responsible" and called for "compensation for the damage" and the reconstruction of the fence.

Responding to the allegations, the Kirkos Sub-City Administration said that the demolition was part of a legal measure to "prevent illegal land occupation" and "uphold the rule of law."

In its statement, the administration claimed the area was formerly a Federal Police camp and residential space, and that it had been cleared and fenced by a national project contractor "as part of a project of national importance."

The sub-city said the land "was never under the mosque's possession." It accused unnamed individuals of "illegally installing a sign and door" and attempting to present the space as part of the mosque's compound. These actions, it said, had "no legal basis."

The administration also warned what it described as "entities engaging in inappropriate activities based on distorted information" to refrain from actions that could "mislead the public or undermine legal procedures."