Namibia: Water Woes Worsened By Poor Planning, Litter and Disregard for Local Knowledge

March 2025 was a month of milestones: Namibia's first female president, 35 years of independence and heavy downpours that left rivers flowing and lifted spirits.

The excitement was experienced countrywide, not least at Swakopmund where the Swakop River broke through to the ocean.

But as Swakopmunders cheered the river's return, the rain revealed a harsh truth: Our infrastructure and habits are ill-prepared for the water's wrath.

Generally, Namibians welcome any amount of rainfall or even the sight of water. Being a semi-arid country and receiving only sporadic rain, we are only too happy to celebrate the waters, sometimes riskily so.

While the heavy rains delighted many, they also exposed familiar vulnerabilities.

This rainy season has seen Namibia receive the most rainfall since the 2011 and the 2021/2022 rainy seasons.

The heavy downpours in March resulted in damage to infrastructure and a loss of livelihoods for a number of people.

Although this is not unusual, questions continuously arise about the structural vulnerability of our infrastructure.

IGNORANCE OR MISUNDERSTANDING

While we search for quick fixes to address river overflows, blocked drains and an increased structural vulnerability of physical infrastructures, two questions come to mind.

First, do residents understand the concept and importance of stormwater drainage systems? And to what extent are residents educated about water infrastructure and its vulnerabilities?

As residents, we often seem unconcerned about where we dump our waste, carelessly discarding it in stormwater drains or rivers, and under bridges.

Despite the proximity of rubbish bins, many of us still choose to litter, clogging urban water systems and worsening blockages.

This irresponsible behaviour disrupts water flow during heavy rains, accelerating flood risks because water - being a powerful force - struggles to find a path.

The resulting stagnation and sudden flooding highlight the urgent need for continuous public education on proper waste disposal.

Practising proper waste disposal can help drainage systems function efficiently and reduce avoidable flood damage.

COMMUNITY WISDOM

A video that went viral on social media has exposed the possible consequences of overlooking community input in infrastructure development.

The clip, widely shared for its humour, shows a road in Namibia that was completely submerged after heavy rains.

A frustrated community member narrates how locals had warned contractors against building the road in the heart of a well-known catchment area, and had even pleaded for a bridge to be built.

Their appeals, it seems, fell on deaf ears.

The incident raises questions about whether traditional knowledge - particularly on climate patterns, water flows and seasonal flooding - is adequately considered during planning.

LEGAL FRAMEWORKS VERSUS REALITIES

Under Namibia's Environmental Management Act, environmental impact assessments (EIAs) are mandatory for major infrastructure projects, with public consultation being a key requirement.

Yet, the above case suggests a gap between policy and practice.

While it would be premature to conclude from a video clip that no consultations took place, the statements by the community member indicate that either local voices were not genuinely heard, the consultation process was inaccessible or ineffective in capturing critical indigenous knowledge, or consultants and contractors may have overlooked indigenous knowledge.

It also indicates that stakeholder engagement must go beyond mere formalities.

When communities, especially those with generations of environmental wisdom are sidelined, the results can be costly and even dangerous.

Moving forward, developers, practitioners and policymakers must empower communities with clear, accessible platforms for input and integrate relevant and applicable traditional knowledge into technical planning.

They must also ensure follow-through on concerns raised during public consultations.

Sustainable development isn't just about building roads, it's about building them right, and that begins with listening to those who know the land best.

RESPONSIVE LEADERSHIP

The events of March reinforce the need for leaders to be responsive and empathetic, not short-sighted reactionaries, when tackling complex challenges.

Most notably, they must value traditional knowledge by embedding it in decision-making.

Instead of treating EIAs and stakeholder consultations as mere formalities, we must transform them into inclusive, iterative processes that actively inform and refine project designs and outcomes.