Zimbabwe: Poor Relays Turn Out Mars Botswana Event

Zimbabwe's hopes to qualify for the World Relays in China were left hanging by a thread after the Botswana FNB Golden Grand Prix Championships attracted a poor field on Saturday.

In fact Zimba were saved the relays as in the women's 4x100, mixed relays they were one of two teams and it was worse when in the men's 4x100m relay they ran among themselves as Team A and B.

After a promising day in which the other events attracted good fields, the eager to qualify for the Guazhong Championships lads and lasses got a shocker at the starting point on all three.

In the men's 4x100m Team A romped to victory in 40.66 seconds with their counterparts finishing in 40.99.

The quartet of Nyasha Doka, Samkeliso Ndebele, Rutendo Vushe and Hayle Chingono gave it their all to clock 45.97 seconds trailing the other opponent Botswana who had a hearty 44.67.

Leeford Zuze ran a magnificent third leg to reduce arrears after a poor second as Zimbabwe finished in 3 minutes 34.90 seconds behind Lesotho who timed 3 minutes 32.93 seconds.

The relay teams will know on Monday morning if they are among the top 32 countries in each of the relays.

Sixteen teams from the Olympics got an automatic entry to the World Relays in China next month.

The other slots will be concluded by World Athletics on Sunday after collating results from competitions across the globe.

Until Saturday Zimbabwe were ranked 28th in the world over the 4x400m relay still with a chance.

The Zimbabwe contingent leaves Botswana on Sunday morning.