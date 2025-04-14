Communiqué on the Mediation between South African Civil 20 Stakeholders

In line with the South African G20 Presidency theme of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability ", the South African G20 Presidency has convened several contact groups, including the Civil Society 20 (C20).

Given the importance of civil society, the South African G20 Presidency will be engaging in a facilitated process to resolve the ongoing leadership challenges among the C20 South African stakeholders.

While the leadership challenges are notable, they are not insurmountable. In the spirit of collaboration, Government encourages all parties to exercise flexibility and commit to the process.

The South African G20 Presidency is committed to promoting a united C20 that is representative, inclusive and ready to drive an impactful outcome.

The C20 mediation inception meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 10 April 2025.

