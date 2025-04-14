Communiqué on the Mediation between South African Civil 20 Stakeholders

14 April 2025
Content from a Premium Partner
G20 in South Africa 2025 (Johannesburg)

In line with the South African G20 Presidency theme of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability ", the South African G20 Presidency has convened several contact groups, including the Civil Society 20 (C20).

Given the importance of civil society, the South African G20 Presidency will be engaging in a facilitated process to resolve the ongoing leadership challenges among the C20 South African stakeholders.

While the leadership challenges are notable, they are not insurmountable. In the spirit of collaboration, Government encourages all parties to exercise flexibility and commit to the process.

The South African G20 Presidency is committed to promoting a united C20 that is representative, inclusive and ready to drive an impactful outcome.

The C20 mediation inception meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 10 April 2025.

#G20SouthAfrica     #ReKaofela     www.g20.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 G20 in South Africa 2025. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.