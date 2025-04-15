Malawi: Building Bold Futures - the Graça Machel Trust Launches a New Nest in Malawi

press release

In many parts of Africa, adolescent girls still face significant barriers--limited access to health services, inadequate education, and social stigma. These challenges don't just hinder their personal growth - they can silence potential leaders and changemakers. But what if, instead of being held back, these girls were equipped and supported to lead?? That's the goal of the Graça Machel Trust, to be achieved one Nest at a time.

In March 2025, the Trust launched a new Nest in Malawi, marking another significant step forward in the Pan-African Adolescent Girls Movement. In partnership with the Campaign for Adolescent Health Education, Sanitation, and Hygiene (CAHESH), this initiative ensures adolescent girls--especially those with disabilities--gain essential access to education, health resources, and leadership training.

In Malawi, as in many countries across the continent, young girls often face inequity, including cultural taboos, poor sanitation infrastructure, inadequate sexual and reproductive health education, and limited leadership opportunities. For girls with disabilities, these challenges are even more acute.

This is where the Nest model makes a difference. By creating safe, supportive spaces led by young facilitators known as "Eagles," the programme empowers girls to take control of their futures. These spaces offer more than education--they ignite transformation.

Partnerships that drive change

The success of the Malawi Nest relies heavily on collaboration. Working closely with CAHESH, the Trust engages local communities and networks, ensuring programmes reflect the lived realities of the girls involved. By addressing gaps in education and hygiene, they create scalable solutions that uplift broader communities.

Dalree de Lange, Senior Programme Officer at the Trust, explains: "We gathered to establish a new Nest in Malawi and trained eagle facilitators from five different schools to begin sub-national nests in their zones.

Investing in future leaders

The numbers are compelling. Ten Eagle facilitators, aged 10 to 16, have already been trained to deliver three tailored modules within their communities. Module 1 reached 60 adolescent girls, and plans are to involve an additional 410 girls between April and June. These young facilitators are not only learning but mentoring peers and amplifying the programme's impact.

The network now comprises six national Nests across South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Malawi. By year-end, the Trust's Pan-African Girls Movement aims to expand to Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Rwanda. With continued support from partners like CAHESH, the movement is building spaces where adolescent girls can gain knowledge, develop confidence, and step into leadership roles.