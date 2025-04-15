Zimbabwe: Govt Cracks Down On Expired, Counterfeit Goods

An undercover investigation in downtown Harare's central business district (CBD) has unearthed a disturbing trend where tuckshops run by Congolese, Nigerian, Asian and local businesspeople are selling expired and counterfeit products, raising safety and integrity questions.

The counterfeit products include baby formula, groceries and personal care items.

Visits to outlets along Julius Nyerere Way, Mbuya Nehanda Street and surrounding areas revealed that many of these small and often overcrowded shops are flouting basic food safety standards.

Products well past their sell-by dates are stacked on dusty shelves from where they are sold at discounted prices to unsuspecting consumers who often do not check expiry labels.

Alarmingly, expired baby products such as powdered milk, porridge, diapers and even medications were found in several stores.

In one instance, a tuckshop along Chinhoyi Street was openly selling a popular brand of infant formula that had expired in December 2023.

One shopper, Mrs Tendai Moyo, a mother of two, expressed shock after realising she had unwittingly bought expired cereals for her toddler.

"They offer low prices that are tempting, especially for struggling mothers like me. You only realise later that you have been sold an expired product," she said.

Government has not turned a blind eye to the growing menace.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce recently reiterated its zero-tolerance stance toward the sale of expired products, warning that operators found guilty could face fines, closure of their businesses, or even imprisonment. The Secretary for Industry and Commerce Dr Thomas Utete Wushe said Government took note of the unscrupulous practise by some businesses who were selling counterfeit, underweight and expired products, which was a clear violation of the law.

"It is against this background that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce requested the Consumer Protection Commission, which is a statutory body established through an Act of Parliament the Consumer Protection Act to intensify inspections so that all perpetrators are brought to book," he said.

"In their operation, the Commission is working with other Government agencies such as Zimbabwe Republic Police, City Councils, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) among others as part of the work of the task force which was set up by Cabinet to deal with business malpractices.

"In conducting their work, the Commission is guided by Section 10 of the CPA which prohibits suppliers of goods and services from selling or marketing goods or services to consumers unless they conform to mandatory safety and quality standards as prescribed by law.

"The operation is being done to protect consumers from being exposed to the health and safety effects resulting from the consumption of expired products. A task force has been established, comprising the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), Zimra, police, immigration, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and city councils among others."

Dr Wushe said a total of 84 businesses have since been prosecuted for selling expired products and made to pay fines.

He said the confiscated expired products were referred to the City Health Department for destruction.

"Some of the products were destroyed recently at Geo Pomona," Dr Wushe said.

"Our aim is to bring to book all businesses selling counterfeit, underweight and expired products. Businesses continue to be warned that selling expired food products can result in severe penalties, including fines and business closure, depending on the jurisdiction and severity of the violation.

"Government remains committed to protecting consumers and ensuring that businesses operate in a fair and safe manner. We will continue to work tirelessly to enforce compliance and take action against businesses that violate consumer protection laws."

Dr Wushe also said that they were educating business and encouraging them to comply.

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) recently conducted a major blitz across the CBD targeting tuckshops.

According to the CCZ's latest report, over 50 shops were inspected, and close to a third were found stocking expired goods.

The blitz also revealed that some traders were deliberately tampering with expiry dates, scratching out or reprinting new dates on products using counterfeit labels.

Part of the challenge stems from lax enforcement at border posts and the informal nature of these businesses. Many operators import goods through unofficial channels, bypassing proper inspection by health authorities.

Once in Zimbabwe, expired products are dumped into the CBD where foot traffic is high and buyers are many.

As Government agencies tighten the noose on violators, downtown Harare's shoppers are being urged to shop wisely.