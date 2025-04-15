Nigeria: Imo Judges Face Scandal Over Appointment Fraud

A coalition of Nigerian civil society organisations, the Civil Society Engagement Platform (CSEP), has accused 18 judges in the Imo State Judiciary of falsifying their ages to secure appointments and prolong their tenure, labelling it the "mother of all corruption" in the judiciary.

In a document released to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, CSEP's executive secretary, Comrade Onyebuchi Emmanuel, detailed allegations against the judges, including the three most senior judges in the state.

The coalition claimed the severity of the scandal prompted the appointment of the fourth-most senior judge as acting chief judge.

CSEP has filed a petition with the National Judicial Council (NJC) urging an investigation into what it describes as systemic fraud.

The NJC has previously addressed similar cases, with notable actions including the compulsory retirement of two Niger State High Court judges in 2016 and the dismissal of an Imo State judge in 2020 for altering his birth date from 1950 to 1958, delaying his mandatory retirement by years.

Other instances include a Yobe State judge who was sacked for falsifying his birth date multiple times and an Osun State judge who was found to have changed his birth year from 1955 to 1957.

In each case, the NJC ordered the recovery of salaries earned beyond the rightful retirement age.

The document suggests that the lucrative benefits of judicial offices--such as high salaries, annual medical trips abroad, cars, housing, and security--may drive such misconduct.

Constitutional lawyer Prof. Itse Sagay condemned the practice, stating, "Any judge involved in age fraud lacks integrity and honour. Their judgment can be purchased."

Similarly, Dayo Akinlaja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, described age falsification as a profound integrity issue.

"A judge must live above board. When a judicial officer is involved, it speaks volumes," he said.