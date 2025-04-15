South Africa: 10,000 Public Health Posts Vacant, and Minister Motsoaledi Agrees to Fill Just 1,500

press release

There are 10 000 vacancies in the public healthcare system, with only 1 500 of these posts being advertised.

The recent reduction of PEPFAR-funded health workers exacerbates the staffing crisis.

The DA calls for urgent action to fill the vacancies. The minister must stop prioritising the NHI over addressing these shortages.

Access to public healthcare remains severely compromised by 10 000 vacancies across the public healthcare system. Without enough doctors, nurses, and technicians it is every South African who needs critical medical care in public facilities, who is bearing the brunt of Motsoaledi's inaction on their bodies and their wellbeing.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) reiterates our urgent call for these frontline public health worker vacancies to be filled, NOW! If Motsoaledi wants to avoid a looming public health disaster, he must act now.

This is made much worse by the recent slashing of PEPFAR-funded health workers.

The Ministers announcement of just 1 500 health posts being advertised, while 10 000 remain vacant, is a travesty.

The DA certainly welcomes these 1 500 being added, but really this is a mere drop in the ocean. The 1 500 advertised posts translate to only 15% of the total vacancies that remain unfilled.

The decades-long looting of the Department of Health has left hospitals and clinics severely understaffed, underfunded and facilities in dire need of repair.

This is made much worse by the fictional NHI promise, which is a smokescreen by Motsoaledi and is ultimately doomed to failure. Funding which Minister Motsoaledi is diverting to this NHI project must rather be made available to fill the shortfall in critical frontline workers now. Save lives now, instead of wasting money on a doomed NHI.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On a recent oversight visit to Sebokeng and Rahima Moosa Hospitals, the DA saw the effects of the inadequate number of frontline staff: those struggling everyday to get ahead despite poverty and failing services, who turn to public health facilities for urgent medical attention are forced to wait for hours to receive even the first observation, let alone treatment - if they receive treatment at all.

The Department has failed in its mandate for years, and the added PEPFAR crisis threatens to bring it to its knees, while 10 000 vacancies currently exist. Millions of South Africans depend on the Department to provide essential medical services, and the Minister's inadequate actions in the face of a crisis infringe on their right of access to healthcare.

Fill the vacancies now, before it is too late for the people of this country who rely on public health care to survive.