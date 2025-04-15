Ethiopia, Belarus Vow to Deepening Bilateral Ties, Expanding Cooperation

14 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Belarus have reiterated commitment to deepening their bilateral ties and expanding areas of cooperation.

Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos held talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov today.

The two sides noted that the meeting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Belarusian President, Aleksandr Lukashenko, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024, was a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Gedion underlined that Ethiopia is committed to further deepening the bilateral ties and expanding areas of cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He underscored that the ongoing macro-economic reform in Ethiopia provides ample opportunities for Belarusian investors, particularly in agriculture, agro-processing, mining, oil and gas, construction, trade and tourism sectors.

The Foreign Minister of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenko, on his part, expressed his country's readiness to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries and explore further areas of cooperation in a bid to advance mutual benefits.

The two sides also exchanged views on ways of further enhancing cooperation on multilateral platforms.

