Africa: Ethiopia's Official Highlights Critical Need for Skilled Welding Workforce to Drive Africa's Prosperity

Emphasizing that national wealth is intrinsically linked to the skills of its people, Ethiopia's Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itefa, today underscored the urgent need to bridge the skills gap across Africa.

Speaking at the opening of the 3rd African Welding Federation Annual Assembly and International Conference in Addis Ababa, Minister Habtamu called for a concerted effort to equip the continent's youth with practical, hands-on skills to fuel industrialization and economic growth.

He emphasized the importance of technology, knowledge, and experience in addressing Africa's manufacturing sector challenges.

Habtamu stressed that integrating knowledge, experience, and technology is essential to achieving shared goals.

He also highlighted the critical role of vocational education for youth, urging young welders to develop hands-on skills.

"Relying solely on external markets will not lead us to our desired future. Therefore, it is vital to learn from one another and share experiences," he said.

He noted that Ethiopia is playing a leading role in welding training, adding that the water and energy sector particularly requires skilled welders in various areas.

Additionally, he stated that the conference presents a unique opportunity to enhance regional and international collaboration in the welding sector.

On his part, Welding Federation Africa President, Hamed Abdel-Aleem said the conference aimed to create a stronger and united Africa that can compete globally through innovation, skill development and collaboration.

He emphasized the importance of welding for industrialization, infrastructure projects and manufacturing industries like automotive, construction and mining.

Demand for skilled welders continues to outpace supply across Africa, according to him.

The third African Welding Federation Annual Assembly and international conference therefore is meant to address the demand by fostering regional collaboration, pooling resources, sharing expertise and creating standardized certifications.

Thus, the Welding Federation of Africa has been working to empower member states through skill development programs, policy support and industry-care networks, he stated; noting that progress has been made in various locations.

State Minister of Labor and Skills, Teshale Berecha said that the assembly is critical for sharing knowledge and experiences among African welding experts and professionals.

He added that Africa has immense opportunities to enhance welding sectors to promote industrial development in the continent, urging for strong partnership and aligning efforts across Africa.

In this respect, Ethiopia is open and committed to technical collaboration with fellow African nations, he emphasized.

This crucial gathering, kicked off today in Addis Ababa at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, would serve as a platform for exploration of cutting-edge advancements in materials manufacturing technologies.

The three-day conference, being held under the theme, "Empowering Africa: Strengthening Welding Capacity for Regional Integration and Global Competitiveness," is highly anticipated to center on how these advancements can improve practical applications across the continent.