Tanzania to Host Prestigious World Travel Awards

TANZANIA has been selected to host the prestigious World Travel Awards ceremony for the Africa and Indian Ocean region, scheduled to take place on June 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam. The event will be coordinated by the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB).

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam on April 14, 2025, the Director General of TTB, Mr. Ephraim Mafuru, said the awards were established in 1993 by the World Luxury Media Group to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries worldwide.

Mr. Mafuru noted that the awards honour a wide range of stakeholders, including airlines, accommodation providers, tourist attractions, travel agencies, tourism boards, and other related entities, promoting innovation, healthy competition, and high service standards within the sector.

"This honour of hosting the awards is a result of the continued efforts by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in promoting the tourism sector globally," he said.

He urged Tanzanians to participate actively in the voting process to support local attractions and further President Samia's vision by welcoming guests from over 30 countries, including investors, international media, and tourism stakeholders.

Tanzania has been nominated in over 15 categories, including Africa's Leading Destination, Africa's Leading Tourist Board (Tanzania Tourist Board), Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction (Ngorongoro Crater), and Africa's Leading Mountain Destination (Mount Kilimanjaro).

Other notable nominations include Africa's Leading National Park (Serengeti), with additional recognitions for Kitulo, Nyerere, Udzungwa, Mahale, Arusha, and Tarangire National Parks.

The Julius Nyerere International Airport is nominated for Africa's Leading Airport, while the Port of Dar es Salaam is up for Africa's Leading Cruise Port. Zanzibar also features prominently in the Africa's Leading Beach Destination category.

"These are just a few of the categories where our destinations have been nominated. Local tour operators, accommodation providers, and transport service companies have also been recognized across various segments," Mr. Mafuru added.