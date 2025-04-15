Kenya: Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene Prices Down Nearly Sh2 in Latest EPRA Review

14 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Prices of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene have been reduced by about Sh2 per liter for the next month in the latest Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) review.

According to the latest EPRA figures, a liter of petrol will, starting at midnight, fall by Sh1.95, diesel by Sh2.2, and kerosene by Sh2.4.

Consequently, a liter of petrol will cost Sh174.63, diesel (Sh164.86), and kerosene (Sh148.99) in Nairobi.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.89% from US$637.22 per cubic metre in February 2025 to US$606.06 per cubic metre in March 2025; Diesel decreased by 6.45% from US$680.63 per cubic metre to US$636.75 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 6.53% from US$672.14 per cubic metre to US$628.22 per cubic metre over the same period," EPRA said in a statement.

The drop is a boost to motorists, industries, and households that depend on fuel for operations.

