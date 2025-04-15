Egypt to Step Up Oversight of Gold Market, Vows Crackdown On Fraud - Minister

14 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade is tightening oversight of the domestic gold market and boosting regulatory enforcement to combat fraud and protect consumer rights, Minister Sherif Farouk said during a high-level meeting on Monday.

The meeting, held with officials from the Assay and Weights Authority, the Internal Trade Police, and senior ministry advisers, focused on improving hallmarking standards and ensuring compliance across the gold and precious metals sectors.

"The Ministry places the highest importance on gold market oversight, given its strategic and financial significance," Minister Farouk said. "We must combat all forms of commercial fraud and ensure that consumers receive products that meet official standards and are properly certified."

