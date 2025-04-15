Sudan: AUC Chairperson Expresses Deep Concern Over Escalating Violence in Sudan

Addis Ababa, — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has expressed deep concern over escalating violence in Sudan, particularly around El Fasher, North Darfur, including credible reports of intensified attacks in Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps.

These assaults have resulted in the deaths of civilians, including children and humanitarian workers, an unacceptable and grave violation of international humanitarian and human rights law, according to the statement from the African Union.

The Chairperson conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Sudan.

Recalling the AU Peace and Security Council Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM. 1179 (2023)] and [PSC/PR/COMM. 1191 (2024)], the AU reiterates its call for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities and urges those besieging El Fasher to lift the blockade and ensure unhindered humanitarian access. De-escalating is urgent to protect civilians and restore peace.

The African Union urges all concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from any actions that could exacerbate tensions.

The well-being of the Sudanese people must remain the foremost priority, and all efforts must be directed towards ensuring an environment conducive to lasting peace and development, the statement noted.

The AU calls, once again, on all the Sudanese actors to demonstrate political will by committing to a durable ceasefire and to engage meaningfully in a comprehensive, inclusive, and Sudanese-led political process.

The African Union also reaffirmed its commitment to working with Sudanese stakeholders, regional partners, and the international community to protect civilians and restore peace, stability, and democratic governance in Sudan.