Nigeria: Fear Grips Borno Communities As Life-Saving Projects Crumble

At least 29 communities in Dikwa and Bama local government areas of Borno State have expressed fear over withdrawal of the Action Health Incorporated project, saying there would be consequences for the vulnerable population.

This was disclosed by stakeholders representing 29 communities from Bama and Dikwa during end-of-project review meeting in Maiduguri on Monday.

Both Bama and Dikwa were hitherto declared Boko Haram territories before it was liberated by troops few year ago.

The project with implementation period between October 18, 2024 and April 17, 2024, targeted 29,926 but reached 41,266 conflict affected population, particularly women and children on lifesaving health and nutrition services.

Speaking, the Secretary, Bama Emirate Council, Makinta Usman Ali, said the project, in collaboration with Care Best Initiative (CBI) had within the last six months reduced mortality and morbidity rate in the two local government areas.

"Professional health workers have been our major challenge but the gap was filled by the coming of Action Health Incorporated project.

"Our women who don't like antenatal care, but with the implementation of the program many of them started going to the facilities, and the mortality rate reduced drastically," he said.

He regretted that the project was folding up when the communities needed the lifesaving services the most, and promised to take up the matter to the Shehu of Bama for quick intervention.

Also, the Director Primary Healthcare in Bama, Abubakar Fantami, said the project had been providing skilled assistance during labor and delivery, post natal care, which go a long way in raising the bar of safe and healthy delivery.

"We are calling for extension of the project to continue with your life saving program to meet the urgent needs of women and girls in our communities," he said.

Fantami noted that a gap in those services would exacerbate the already dire situation of malnutrition, healthcare, and other services for IDPs and other vulnerable population in the area.

Yagana Bulama, a women leader of people living with disability in Bama, said the project has been providing hygiene and delivery kits to young girls and women in the society

"Its actually a set back, because they provide us with toothpaste, brush, sanitary pads to maintain our body hygiene. They also distribute mosquito nets to us," she said.

In her response, the Executive Director of Action Health Incorporated, Mrs Adenike Esiet, said the primary objective of the project was to mitigate the mortality and morbidity risks associated with lean season and deliver health and nutritional assistance to the conflict affected communities.

She said the project had provided over 32,500 lifesaving services to vulnerable population in 29 locations over the six months period: 18 communities in Bama and 11 in Dikwa local government areas.

She said the project had conducted 792 skilled birth attendances that ensured safe deliveries and reduced maternal risks, while 3,458 women were sensitized and referred to Antenal and postnatal care.

She allayed fear of the participants that project exit will leave many families with an increase risk of malnutrition, mortality and morbidity among children and pregnant women.

She said the project had assets in its main central stores for drugs and medical supplies that would still be provided to vulnerable population in two LGAs,

"We have them in the store and we are transiting with our SOPs to ensure that the style of service provision continues within the community and over the next three months. We will also be carrying out routine monitoring to ensure that things goes well.

"The free medication are provided with support from the Nigerian humanitarian fund, delivery kits that contain all that a pregnant woman need for self birthing at the end of the day, and within the issue of outreach, young girls having access to hygiene kits

"We will also be mobilizing community support to ensure the community leaders identify other forms of philanthropy that we can get within the community" she added.

Also speaking, the Programme Manager of CBI, Mr. Thomas Umazayi, said, it was a great opportunity to work with AHI, the NHF, Primary Health Care Board, Ministry of Health, traditional/ religious leaders and other stakeholders for reviving children with acute malnutrition and other vulnerable people who are in dire need of health assistance.