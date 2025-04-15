Egypt: PM Says Govt Ready for Supporting 'Purposeful' Media, Drama

14 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted the government is ready for offering all required support for "purposeful" drama works that achieve social and national goals.

Madbouli had recently announced the formation of a specialized task force committee dedicated to crafting a clear vision for Egyptian drama and media.

This initiative aims to enhance content quality, uphold cultural values, and align media production with national goals.

The premier's remarks on Monday came at a meeting with members of the established committee, led by Culture Minister Ahmed Fouad Hano, to probe the future of Egyptian drama and media and any challenges facing them.

He said "We have a shared goal of boosting this sector and promoting its important role and Egypt has the potential to attain that."

"The task force committee was established in accordance with direct directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to form a group of specialists and experts who would work at a strategic level in this vital sector to study the social impacts of Egyptian media and drama in the past twenty years.

This committee will be in charge of devising an integrated plan that will be implemented in phases in the coming ten years to activate the role of media and drama in rebuilding the Egyptian personality," the prime minister added.

The committee will outline a report about its work, recommendations and proposed implementation mechanisms, which will be presented by the culture minister to the premier before being referred to the president of the republic, according to Madbouli.

MENA

