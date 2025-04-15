Rwanda: Over 80 Genocide Ideology-Related Offences Reported in Commemoration Week

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) recorded 82 cases related to genocide ideology and associated crimes during the 31st commemoration week of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Up to 87 suspects were arrested during the Kwibuka31 week starting April 7-13, according to RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira.

Murangira said the number of reported cases has slightly increased compared to the same period in 2024, when 52 cases were recorded and 53 suspects arrested.

Murangira linked this increase with events in neighbouring DR Congo, where violence and hate speech against the Congolese Tutsi has increased in recent years.

"The increase is mostly linked to the situation in eastern DR Congo. Social media has been used as a tool to spread hate speech. Some people have promoted or defended genocide ideology by misrepresenting current events in the DR Congo," Murangira explained.

He noted that discussions surrounding the conflict between the AFC/M23 rebels and the Congolese government have, at times, devolved into the use of genocide ideology or divisionism, with people taking sides and, in the process, committing crimes.

Murangira also highlighted a growing trend of people using platforms like TikTok to promote harmful messages linked to genocide ideology and related crimes.

"Social media was never intended to be a platform for spreading genocide ideology or related crimes," he said.

A detailed breakdown of the 82 cases shows that 36 of them involved violence against genocide survivors, minimisation of the Genocide against the Tutsi accounted for 16 cases.

Eleven cases of Genocide ideology, nine of denial and four cases of disposing of or degrading genocide-related evidence were reported. The authorities also reported three cases justification of the genocide.

About 30 per cent of the suspects are 35-44-year-olds. 25 per cent are between 25-34 age range, while about 19 per cent are aged between 15 and 24. About 10 per cent are 45-54 years old, while 17 per cent are 55 years and older.

Eastern Province had 30 percent of the cases, the City of Kigali had 21 percent, and Southern Province had 20 percent. Western Province also reported 20 percent of the cases, while Northern Province had 9 percent.

Murangira emphasized that while the number of reported cases had increased, a general decline in the frequency and severity of such crimes had been observed over the years.

However, he cautioned that any form of genocide ideology or hate speech--whether shared in person or on social media--would not be tolerated.

"Some people believe verbal abuse leaves no evidence, but the law is clear: if it happens in public--which is defined as an audience of more than two people--or is shared online, it is prosecutable," he stressed.