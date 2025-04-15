Self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has reclaimed his title following a High Court ruling setting aside his expulsion.

High Court judge, Justice Mary Zimba Dube, ruled that the disciplinary committee that decided his fate and the process was null and void.

Tshabangu has been up in arms with the CCC led by Welshman Ncube after he made some changes to some parliamentary posts without authority.

He was then fired by a committee comprising Sesel Zvidzayi, Concillia Chinanzvavana, Gilbert Kagodora and Shepherd Mushonga.

Aggrieved, Tshabangu mounted an urgent chamber application earlier this year challenging his dismissal.

The four were cited as respondents in Tshabangu's application, with the party cited as the fifth respondent.

The High Court ruled that Ncube failed to support their opposing papers; as such, there was no case before it.

"Effectively, Welshman Ncube has failed to provide proof of written authority from the respondent to depose to the opposing affidavit and to show that he was duly authorised to depose to the opposing affidavit on behalf of the respondent.

"Despite being made aware of the shortcomings of the resolution, no response was forthcoming and no corrective action was taken by the respondent.

"There being no authority to defend this application, there is no opposition and the respondent's opposing affidavit is struck out, rendering the application unopposed. The applicant's point in limine is upheld.

"That being the case, there is no basis for the court to resolve the respondent's preliminary points and consider its defence on the merits. The matter ends here," the judge ruled.

Tshabangu had argued that the term of office for the first to fourth respondents and main organs elected on 26 May 2019 expired on 27 May 2024, making their continued hold on office unlawful.

The judge upheld the argument.

"The entire disciplinary process constituting the Disciplinary Committee that sat at number 60A Hibiscus Road, Lochnivar, Southerton, Harare on 12 February 2025 to deliberate and decide on allegations of misconduct leveled by the fifth respondent against the applicant be and are hereby declared null and void and are set aside," ruled the judge.