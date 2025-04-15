Mauritius: Prime Minister Outlines Vision to Position Mauritius As a Leading Healthcare Hub in Africa

Government is committed to transforming the country's healthcare system with a renewed emphasis on professionalism, rigorous clinical care and modern, high-tech medical facilities. This vision, aimed at positioning Mauritius as a leading healthcare hub in Africa, was outlined by the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on Saturday 12 April 2025 at the official launch of the MISA-AMASI Conference at Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, in Flic en Flac.

The conference jointly organised by the Minimally Invasive Surgery Association (MISA) and the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), brought together leading surgeons, researchers, and medical professionals from around the world to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and explore groundbreaking advancements that push the boundaries of surgical excellence in the field of minimally invasive surgery.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo; the Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon; the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry; Members of the Parliament Dr Farhad Ismael Aumeer and Dr Sandeep Prayag; the Patron of Laparoscopic surgery in India, Dr Chinnusamy Palanivelu; the President of AMASI, Dr Kalpesh Jani; the Organising Secretary, Dr Pravish Sookha; and several eminent personalities were present.

In his keynote address the Prime Minister paid tribute to all doctors and healthcare professionals for their remarkable achievements that have inspired countless professionals to embrace a culture of excellence. "It is a privilege to have our doctors trained by AMASI, an esteemed institution playing a key role in our journey toward a better healthcare system," he said.

He extended his gratitude to Dr Chinnusamy Palanivelu for his exemplary contribution to surgical education and training in Laparoscopic Surgery (LS). He welcomed Dr Palanivelu's proposal for advanced training programmes, stating that such initiatives could significantly advance Mauritius' capabilities in LS.

Dr Ramgoolam referred to robotic surgery as the next frontier in medical advancement and expressed interest in working closely with India to chalk out a national roadmap for introducing robotics into Mauritius' healthcare system. Stressing the need for continuous medical training and vigilance, Dr Ramgoolam cautioned against medical negligence and urged practitioners to uphold high standards of care and ethical practice.

Despite an annual investment of around Rs 17 billion in the health sector, the Prime Minister acknowledged ongoing challenges such as long patient waiting times and administrative inefficiencies. He expressed concern over the recent decline in life expectancy from 74.5 to 73.5 years, coupled with a 20% increase in deaths due to non-communicable diseases.

In response, Prime Minister Ramgoolam called for stronger clinical research, upgraded medical education and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. He also highlighted the importance of creating new opportunities for Mauritian students to pursue medical studies abroad, while positioning Mauritius as an attractive destination for international students. These initiatives, he noted, are key to elevating the country's healthcare standards and establishing Mauritius as a leading medical hub in the region.

For his part, the Health Minister highlighted the significance of the partnership between MISA and AMASI, noting its pivotal role in advancing minimally invasive surgical techniques in Mauritius. He recalled that laparoscopy, introduced in Mauritius in the mid-1900s, has become a cornerstone of surgical care in public hospitals. With over 200 laparoscopic procedures already performed in 2025, the Minister underlined the need for ongoing training and the adoption of modern technologies to advance the country's surgical journey.

As for Dr Farhad Ismael Aumeer underscored the crucial role of continuous medical training, evidence-based practice and the need for a well-trained medical workforce in delivering high-quality healthcare. He called for deeper cooperation with AMASI to further develop LS in Mauritius.

Dr Palanivelu addressed the challenges faced by developing countries in ensuring accessible and affordable surgical care. He reaffirmed AMASI's commitment to elevate Mauritius' healthcare landscape through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision of excellence.

The President of AMASI, on his part, reflected on the association's journey since its inception in 2003. With over 16,000 active members, AMASI is among the world's largest associations in the field of minimal access surgery. Dr Jani reiterated the organisation's mission to make LS universally accessible and pledged continued support for the advancement of healthcare in Mauritius.