Ethiopia Military Chief Visits Rwanda to Strengthen Cooperation

Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, began a four-day working visit to Rwanda on Sunday, April 13, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

On Monday, the Ethiopian military chief and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarakh Muganga held discussions at the RDF Headquarters in Kimihurura. He also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda.

"The visit presents a key opportunity to deepen longstanding bilateral cooperation, with discussions between military leaders exploring new areas of collaboration in defence and other related sectors," the RDF said in a statement on Monday.

It added that the visit, which ends on April 16, reaffirms the two countries' commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and advancing regional peace and security.

The Ethiopian military chief's visit follows that of Gen Muganga to Ethiopia in mid-March, during which a Memorandum of Understanding on defense collaboration was signed.

Today, 13 March 2025, Gen MK Mubarakh, RDF CDS, led a delegation to the Headquarters of the Ethiopia's National Defence Force (ENDF). The CDS who was accompanied by Ambassador Charles Karamba, Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa & MOD senior officers signed an MoU on Defense Cooperation... pic.twitter.com/myiQWlXPRC-- Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) March 13, 2025

During the visit to Ethiopia, Muganga and his delegation of senior RDF officers also visited Ethiopian Air Force in Bishoftu, where they were received by Lt Gen Yilma Merdasa, Commander-in-Chief of the Ethiopian Air Force.

During his stay, Birhanu is scheduled to visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He will visit the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.