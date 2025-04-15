Liberia: Weah Slams Police Over 'Bogus' Apology, Accuses LNP of Political Mischief

Monrovia — Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has rejected as "unsolicited and unwarranted" a public apology from the Liberia National Police (LNP) over the conduct of officers assigned to the CDC headquarters during their rally over the weekend.

In a statement issued Monday, the Office of the former President said it was perplexed by the LNP's decision to apologize over what it called "unprofessional conduct" of officers deployed at the CDC's due-payment rally along Tubman Boulevard over the weekend.

"No complaint was lodged with the LNP regarding the conduct of security personnel at the event or any transgression for that matter," Weah's office said. "As such, the office of the former president views the LNP's unsolicited apology as unwarranted and potentially harboring ulterior political and sinister motives."

The statement added that all security personnel assigned to the former president conducted themselves professionally throughout the peaceful and well-organized rally, dismissing any claims to the contrary as baseless.

Weah's office criticized the police for relying on social media rumors and informal reports instead of directly engaging his office for clarification.

"We are at a loss as to why the LNP relied on social media and informal 'reports,' rather than engaging directly with the office of the former President to verify allegations of misconduct," the statement read.

The former president warned the LNP and other state security agencies to refrain from politicizing their roles and adhere strictly to their professional mandates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"While the former President remains law-abiding, he will not tolerate attempts by state entities to employ subterfuge or unprofessional tactics to engage in intimidation," the statement warned.

Earlier Monday, the LNP said it had taken note of public concerns regarding the presence of armed police officers performing what appeared to be VIP protection duties -- a role officially designated to the Executive Protection Service (EPS).

While clarifying that the LNP has officers assigned to former presidents and other high-profile officials, the police admitted that the roles of its personnel were limited to crowd control, traffic management, and maintaining public order.

"The Liberia National Police takes this matter seriously and will take all necessary steps to ensure that officers comply fully with their roles and responsibilities moving forward," the LNP statement added.

The LNP also apologized to the CDC for what it described as any misunderstanding or inconvenience the incident may have caused.

But for Weah's office, the apology was neither necessary nor appropriate -- and worse, smacked of political mischief.

"This unsolicited apology does not only set a dangerous precedent but also raises concerns about the real motives behind the police's actions," the statement further read.