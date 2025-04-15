Nigeria: Federal Govt Hails Cross River Over Climate Change Awareness

The Federal Government has applauded the Cross River State Government for its sustained commitment to climate change advocacy and awareness, describing it as a key stride in alignment with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume gave the commendation on Monday when he received contestants of the 2025 Miss Africa Pageant, led by the reigning Miss Africa, Miss Precious Okoye, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Akume commended the Cross River State for choosing "Climate Change" as the theme of the 2025 edition of the Miss Africa Pageant.

He noted that the initiative goes beyond tourism promotion to addressing global environmental concerns.

In a statement by the Director Information in his office, Segun Imohiosen, the SGF called on the contestants to serve as climate ambassadors, using their influence to raise awareness about the impact of climate change, and the need for collective action toward food security and sustainable development.

"The Federal Government is proud of Cross River State's leadership in the fight against climate change. Your awareness campaign is not only timely but crucial to preserving our environment and securing a better future for generations to come," the SGF stated.

In her remarks, Miss Okoye highlighted her efforts in promoting agro-industrialisation as a tool for women empowerment across Africa, stressing that her reign has been focused on climate-responsive development.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to Cross River State governor on Tourism Development, Tomas Edim Ikpeme, emphasised that the pageant was being strategically used to amplify development-oriented themes that affect the continent.

He extended a formal invitation to the SGF to attend the 7th Edition of the Miss Africa Pageant, scheduled to hold on April 20, 2025, at the Calabar International Convention Centre.

The contestants present at the event were drawn from Algeria, Mali, Liberia, Malawi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, and Mozambique.