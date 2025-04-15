Gambia: NHRC Presents 2024 State of Rights Report

In a landmark move to strengthen human rights accountability in The Gambia, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently presented and validated its 2024 State of Human Rights Report.

Held at the Senegambia Beach Hotel, the stakeholder engagement brought together key actors from government institutions, Civil Society, development partners, and the media and accorded participants an opportunity to review and endorse the report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the human rights landscape in the country from January to December 2024.

The report, which covers a full calendar year from January to December 2024, also presented a critical overview of key human rights developments in the country. In the report, the Commission also reported receiving 55 complaints of alleged violations, with 40 cases resolved and 15 still under investigation.

It also addresses thematic issues such as access to justice, the right to liberty and security, freedom of expression, and the protection of vulnerable groups including older persons and persons with disabilities.

Additionally, it highlights emerging areas such as business and human rights, social and economic rights, cultural rights, and environmental protection.

At the event, Emmanuel Daniel Joof, chairman of NHRC, described the report as a statutory obligation under Section 12(e)(iv) of the NHRC Act.

The State of Human Rights Report 2024, which we are gathered here to validate, is a product of this mandate," he stated.

"Together, we are building a Gambia where human dignity, equality, and justice are not just aspirations but daily realities."

Chairman Joof extended gratitude to the Ministry of Justice, The Gambia Police Force, civil society organizations, the media, and all stakeholders for their continued support and collaboration with the Commission.

For his part, Karl Frederick Paul, UN Resident Coordinator, praised the NHRC's commitment to transparency and alignment with international standards.

He emphasised that the report is a powerful tool for monitoring human rights progress, identifying systemic challenges, and informing sound policy decisions.

Paul further noted the crucial link between human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that human rights and sustainable development are mutually reinforcing.

"The NHRC's work is pivotal in helping The Gambia meet its obligations under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."