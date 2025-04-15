South Africa: Jonas Pledges to Do His Best to Strengthen U.S.-South Africa Ties As Special Envoy

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has pledged to do his utmost as President Cyril Ramaphosa's Special Envoy to the United States (US) to promote a healthy working relationship between South Africa and the US.

This follows the President's announcement on Monday of Jonas's appointment as his Special Envoy to the United States, where he will serve as the official representative of the President and the government of South Africa.

"I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for entrusting me with this important but challenging role. I will do my best to promote a healthy working relationship between South Africa and the United States.

The former Deputy Minister acknowledged the challenges ahead due to recent global developments.

"I am fully cognisant of the difficulties that lie ahead, considering recent global developments. However, I believe that areas of commonality and mutual interest could be embraced to reaffirm the long-standing ties between our two countries.

"There are no quick fixes in such a complex situation. I appeal that, in the national interest, South Africans exercise patience and allow us time and space to engage fully with different stakeholders in the United States and South Africa."

Jonas indicated that any updates regarding his work would be communicated through the Presidency and DIRCO.

The President has described Jonas as an eminent South African leader who served as one of four Presidential Investment Envoys that he appointed in 2018 to facilitate investment into South Africa.

As a former Deputy Finance Minister of South Africa, the President said Jonas brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role.

Jonas currently holds the position of Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the MTN Group, a role he will maintain alongside his responsibilities as Special Envoy.